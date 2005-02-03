3.2.05
O Plano Ibarretxe no Congreso
O catedrático de Ciencia Política da USC Xosé Luis Barreiro analiza, para La Voz de Galicia, a escenificación das reformas de Ibarratxe na Cámara Baixa.
XOSÉ LUÍS BARREIRO RIVAS
Éste es el buen camino
[03/02/05 - La Voz de Galicia]
Como en todo derbi que se precie, los protagonistas de uno y otro bando habían calentado el partido hasta el punto de ebullición. Pero, contra todo pronóstico, el debate del Plan Ibarretxe dio más juego del esperado, el árbitro estuvo correcto, y los galácticos de todas las formaciones tuvieron momentos de gran inspiración. Por eso cabe esperar que la historia se repita, y que, frente a la sucesión de silencios y desencuentros que llevaron la cuestión vasca al paroxismo, se reponga en todo su esplendor el juego de las ideas. Aunque el lendakari confirmó todas sus teimas , afirmando la continuidad del proceso y el recurso a la consulta popular, creo que muchos españoles se han llevado una gran sorpresa al ver la cintura política de la que hizo gala uno de los gobernantes más denostados e injustamente tratados del país. No se abajó, por supuesto, al reduccionismo jurídico de Rajoy. Tampoco se plegó a la estrategia del PSOE, que busca liderar, entre el PNV y el PP, una tercera vía. Pero nadie puede negarle su corrección parlamentaria, su fino posibilismo político y su capacidad para fajarse con acierto y elegancia en un ambiente adverso y lleno de prejuicios. Mariano Rajoy estuvo brillante, pero no se despegó de su parroquia. Su estrategia orientada a desdibujar a Zapatero le impidió salirse de un guión inflexible y con escaso futuro. Y, frente a la necesidad que sentimos de los lenguajes políticos que abonan el consenso, prefirió aferrarse a una lógica jurídica tan vistosa como estéril. A Zapatero le corresponde el mérito de bifurcar las estrategias del PSOE y explorar con valentía los caminos del futuro. Pero su intervención fue oscurecida por el excepcional discurso de Pérez Rubalcaba, cuya habilitad retórica fue capaz de atacar a fondo el Plan Ibarretxe sin negarle sus valores, y de argumentar un rechazo frontal que no mete en vía muerta todo el problema vasco. Los nacionalistas, que representan a millones de votantes y ejercen una enorme parcela de poder del Estado, dejaron muy claro que, al margen del Plan Ibarretxe, no es posible reformar y modernizar el Estado sin contar con las visiones periféricas de España. Pero la gran lección del debate es que el Parlamento constituye el mejor antídoto para las tensiones políticas, la mejor luz para las encrucijadas y la mejor manera de acabar con los estereotipos que emponzoñan la vida pública. Por eso hay que recriminar su actitud a los que fueron cicateros con el debate, a los que encerraron a Ibarretxe en su castillo, y a los que fían a los tribunales los conflictos de la política. Porque la vida es política, y sólo desde la política se entienden y resuelven sus intríngulis.
