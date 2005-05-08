Datos personales

É tempo de reflexión para Galicia. Atopámonos nun intre decisivo para a nosa historia, e desta volta é máis precisa que nunca a reflexión. Galicia decide proponse como un espazo de análise política na que se poderán ir pulsando os tempos dos vindeiros compromisos políticos do pais. Galicia decide insta a tódolos seus visitantes a participaren no desenvolvimento desta iniciativa. Desde unha perspectiva particular e interdisplinar, queremos facer pais. Agora, Galicia decide!

